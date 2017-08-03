 
Cultură

Cine mixează joi, 3 august 2107, la Untold

03 august 2017
comentarii:0
MØ, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Hardwell şi GTA sunt headlinerii primei seri Untold 2017, pe Cluj Arena.
Main Stage

17:00 - Manuel Riva

18:00 - Redfoo

19:30 - Charli XCX

21:00 - MØ

22:15 - Dannic

23:35 - Dillon Francis

1:05 - Axwell /\ Ingrosso

2:50 - Hardwell

4:10 - GTA

Galaxy by Telekom

22:00 - The Model

23:30 - Dana Ruh

1:30 - Sven Väth

3:30 - Ilario Alicante

5:30 - Dubfire

DayDreaming by Kaufland

12:00 - Vlad Bretan

14:45 - Cristu

17:45 - Mazde

19:00 - Nightmares on Wax

22:00 - Maribou State

0:30 - Culoe de Song

3:00 - Black Coffee

5:30 - Danaga

Forest by BT Live

12:00 - Digital Selekta

14:00 - Dancehall Tradition

16:00 - Sentinel Sound

18:30 - Baba Dochia

20:00 - FunCuBello

21:30 - JazzyBIT

23:00 - Otherside

0:30 - Asian Dub Foundation

Alchemy by Absolut

17:00 - Made from Scratch & Cumicu + AIS the Chef

18:30 - DJ Vasile

20:30 - Jeru the Damaja & Psycho Les

21:30 - DJ Krush

23:00 - CTC

0:00 - Borgore

1:30 - Black Sun Empire

Summerhouse by Freedom Music

20:00 - Artrax

22:00 - Gemini Bros

1:00 - Mall Grab

3:00 - Mike Servito

Magic Carrousel by CHIOS

17:00 - Boddo

19:00 - Carlos

21:00 - raulikes

1:00 - MINI

4:00 - Boddo

Elements by Ursus

12:00- MC Aurica & Pelin

13:00 - Cristian Daniel

14:00 - U-GIN

15:00 - Gabriel IXEA

16:00 - Major Deep / Ninho

17:00 - Andrei Rizo

18:00 - Mistor

19:30 - YAMINA

20:30 - Jack Perry

21:30 - Jose Maria Ramon

23:00 - PAUL DAMIXIE

0:30 - Nusha

2:00 - Impera

3:00 - WHODO

4:00 - Nick Havsen

5:00 - Maestros del Ritmo

Origin by Red Bull

22:00 - Sublee

1:00 - Cristi Cons

3:00 - Vlad Caia

5:00 - VincentIulian

Tramvai

17:00 - YOYO

19:00 - TRIP ENGINEER

21:00 - PELIN

23:00 - ANDREI MURESAN

0:30 - AURIK

