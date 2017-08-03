Cultură

Cine mixează joi, 3 august 2107, la Untold

de Ziua de Cluj, 03 august 2017, 14:21

MØ, Axwell /\ Ingrosso, Hardwell şi GTA sunt headlinerii primei seri Untold 2017, pe Cluj Arena.

Publicitate

Main Stage

17:00 - Manuel Riva



18:00 - Redfoo



19:30 - Charli XCX



21:00 - MØ



22:15 - Dannic



23:35 - Dillon Francis



1:05 - Axwell /\ Ingrosso



2:50 - Hardwell



4:10 - GTA

Galaxy by Telekom

22:00 - The Model



23:30 - Dana Ruh



1:30 - Sven Väth



3:30 - Ilario Alicante



5:30 - Dubfire

DayDreaming by Kaufland

12:00 - Vlad Bretan



14:45 - Cristu



17:45 - Mazde



19:00 - Nightmares on Wax



22:00 - Maribou State



0:30 - Culoe de Song



3:00 - Black Coffee



5:30 - Danaga

Forest by BT Live

12:00 - Digital Selekta



14:00 - Dancehall Tradition



16:00 - Sentinel Sound



18:30 - Baba Dochia



20:00 - FunCuBello



21:30 - JazzyBIT



23:00 - Otherside



0:30 - Asian Dub Foundation

Alchemy by Absolut

17:00 - Made from Scratch & Cumicu + AIS the Chef



18:30 - DJ Vasile



20:30 - Jeru the Damaja & Psycho Les



21:30 - DJ Krush



23:00 - CTC

0:00 - Borgore



1:30 - Black Sun Empire

Summerhouse by Freedom Music

20:00 - Artrax



22:00 - Gemini Bros



1:00 - Mall Grab



3:00 - Mike Servito

Magic Carrousel by CHIOS

17:00 - Boddo



19:00 - Carlos



21:00 - raulikes



1:00 - MINI



4:00 - Boddo

Elements by Ursus

12:00- MC Aurica & Pelin



13:00 - Cristian Daniel



14:00 - U-GIN



15:00 - Gabriel IXEA

16:00 - Major Deep / Ninho

17:00 - Andrei Rizo



18:00 - Mistor



19:30 - YAMINA



20:30 - Jack Perry



21:30 - Jose Maria Ramon



23:00 - PAUL DAMIXIE



0:30 - Nusha



2:00 - Impera



3:00 - WHODO



4:00 - Nick Havsen



5:00 - Maestros del Ritmo

Origin by Red Bull

22:00 - Sublee

1:00 - Cristi Cons



3:00 - Vlad Caia



5:00 - VincentIulian

Tramvai

17:00 - YOYO



19:00 - TRIP ENGINEER



21:00 - PELIN



23:00 - ANDREI MURESAN



0:30 - AURIK