Cine mixează joi, 3 august 2107, la Untold

Main Stage
17:00 - Manuel Riva18:00 - Redfoo19:30 - Charli XCX21:00 - MØ22:15 - Dannic23:35 - Dillon Francis1:05 - Axwell /\ Ingrosso2:50 - Hardwell4:10 - GTA
Galaxy by Telekom
22:00 - The Model23:30 - Dana Ruh1:30 - Sven Väth3:30 - Ilario Alicante5:30 - Dubfire
DayDreaming by Kaufland
12:00 - Vlad Bretan14:45 - Cristu17:45 - Mazde19:00 - Nightmares on Wax22:00 - Maribou State0:30 - Culoe de Song3:00 - Black Coffee5:30 - Danaga
Forest by BT Live
12:00 - Digital Selekta14:00 - Dancehall Tradition16:00 - Sentinel Sound18:30 - Baba Dochia20:00 - FunCuBello21:30 - JazzyBIT23:00 - Otherside0:30 - Asian Dub Foundation
Alchemy by Absolut
17:00 - Made from Scratch & Cumicu + AIS the Chef18:30 - DJ Vasile20:30 - Jeru the Damaja & Psycho Les21:30 - DJ Krush23:00 - CTC
0:00 - Borgore1:30 - Black Sun Empire
Summerhouse by Freedom Music
20:00 - Artrax22:00 - Gemini Bros1:00 - Mall Grab3:00 - Mike Servito
Magic Carrousel by CHIOS
17:00 - Boddo19:00 - Carlos21:00 - raulikes1:00 - MINI4:00 - Boddo
Elements by Ursus
12:00- MC Aurica & Pelin13:00 - Cristian Daniel14:00 - U-GIN15:00 - Gabriel IXEA
16:00 - Major Deep / Ninho
17:00 - Andrei Rizo18:00 - Mistor19:30 - YAMINA20:30 - Jack Perry21:30 - Jose Maria Ramon23:00 - PAUL DAMIXIE0:30 - Nusha2:00 - Impera3:00 - WHODO4:00 - Nick Havsen5:00 - Maestros del Ritmo
Origin by Red Bull
22:00 - Sublee
1:00 - Cristi Cons3:00 - Vlad Caia5:00 - VincentIulian
Tramvai
17:00 - YOYO19:00 - TRIP ENGINEER21:00 - PELIN23:00 - ANDREI MURESAN0:30 - AURIK
Web analytics