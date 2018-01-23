Cultură

Nominalizări Oscar 2018. Nouă filme "se bat" pentru premiul cel mare

de Ziua de Cluj, 23 ianuarie 2018, 17:00

"The Shape of Water", de Guillermo del Toro, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", de Martin McDonagh, şi "The Post", de Steven Spielberg, se numără printre cele 9 lungmetraje nominalizate la ediţia de anul acesta a premiilor Oscar, care vor fi decernate pe 4 martie, la Los Angeles. Anul trecut, premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun film i-a revenit peliculei "Moonlight", de Barry Jenkins.

Lsta completă a nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2018.

Cel mai bun film-dramă

„Call Me by Your Name"

„Darkest Hour" „Dunkirk"

„Get Out"

„Lady Bird"

„Phantom Thread"

„The Post"

„The Shape of Water"

„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cel mai bun regizor

Jordan Peele, „Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, „Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, „Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water"

Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk"

Cea mai bună actriţă

Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, „The Post"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar

Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound"

Allison Janney, „I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, „Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water"

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out"

Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel Esq."

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Call Me By Your Name", James Ivory

„The Disaster Artist", Scott Neustadter şi Michael H. Weber

„Logan", Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green

„Molly's Game", Aaron Sorkin

„Mudbound", Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„The Big Sick", Emily V. Gordon şi Kumail Nanjiani

„Get Out", Jordan Peele

„Ladybird", Greta Gerwig

„The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor

„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Martin McDonagh

Cea mai bună animaţie

„The Boss Baby"

„The Breadwinner"

„Coco"

„Ferdinand"

„Loving Vincent"

Cel mai bun film străin

„A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

The Insult (Liban)

„Loveless" (Rusia)

„The Square" (Suedia)

„On Body and Soul" (Ungaria)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Cel mai bun documentar

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Man in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cea mai bună scenografie

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Cea mai bună imagine

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Cele mai bune costume

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animaţie

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou Negative

Space Revolving

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

Silent Child

Watu Wote

DeKalb Elementary

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars Three billboards

Cel mai bun cântec

„Mighty River", Mudbound

„Mystery of Love", Call Me By Your Name

„Remember Me", Coco

„Stand Up For Something", Marshall

„This Is Me", The Greatest Showman

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

Blade Runner

Gardians of the galaxy

Kong: Skull island

Star wars War for the planet of the apes

Cel mai bun montaj video

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The shape

Three Billboards

Machiaj şi coafură

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul Wonder