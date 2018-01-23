Cultură
Nominalizări Oscar 2018. Nouă filme "se bat" pentru premiul cel mare
de Ziua de Cluj, 23 ianuarie 2018, 17:00
"The Shape of Water", de Guillermo del Toro, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", de Martin McDonagh, şi "The Post", de Steven Spielberg, se numără printre cele 9 lungmetraje nominalizate la ediţia de anul acesta a premiilor Oscar, care vor fi decernate pe 4 martie, la Los Angeles. Anul trecut, premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun film i-a revenit peliculei "Moonlight", de Barry Jenkins.
Lsta completă a nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2018.
Cel mai bun film-dramă
„Call Me by Your Name"
„Darkest Hour" „Dunkirk"
„Get Out"
„Lady Bird"
„Phantom Thread"
„The Post"
„The Shape of Water"
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cel mai bun regizor
Jordan Peele, „Get Out"
Greta Gerwig, „Lady Bird"
Paul Thomas Anderson, „Phantom Thread"
Guillermo del Toro, „The Shape of Water"
Christopher Nolan, „Dunkirk"
Cea mai bună actriţă
Sally Hawkins, „The Shape of Water"
Frances McDormand, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Margot Robbie, „I, Tonya"
Saoirse Ronan, „Lady Bird"
Meryl Streep, „The Post"
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar
Mary J. Blige, „Mudbound"
Allison Janney, „I, Tonya"
Lesley Manville, „Phantom Thread"
Laurie Metcalf, „Lady Bird"
Octavia Spencer, „The Shape of Water"
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal
Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name"
Daniel Day-Lewis, „Phantom Thread"
Daniel Kaluuya, „Get Out"
Gary Oldman, „Darkest Hour"
Denzel Washington, „Roman J. Israel Esq."
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Willem Dafoe, „The Florida Project"
Woody Harrelson, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Richard Jenkins, „The Shape of Water"
Christopher Plummer, „All the Money in the World"
Sam Rockwell, „Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat
„Call Me By Your Name", James Ivory
„The Disaster Artist", Scott Neustadter şi Michael H. Weber
„Logan", Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green
„Molly's Game", Aaron Sorkin
„Mudbound", Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Cel mai bun scenariu original
„The Big Sick", Emily V. Gordon şi Kumail Nanjiani
„Get Out", Jordan Peele
„Ladybird", Greta Gerwig
„The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor
„Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Martin McDonagh
Cea mai bună animaţie
„The Boss Baby"
„The Breadwinner"
„Coco"
„Ferdinand"
„Loving Vincent"
Cel mai bun film străin
„A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)
The Insult (Liban)
„Loveless" (Rusia)
„The Square" (Suedia)
„On Body and Soul" (Ungaria)
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar
Edith and Eddie
Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Cel mai bun documentar
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Man in Aleppo
Strong Island
Cea mai bună scenografie
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cea mai bună imagine
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Cele mai bune costume
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria & Abdul
Cel mai bun montaj de sunet
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animaţie
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou Negative
Space Revolving
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
Silent Child
Watu Wote
DeKalb Elementary
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars Three billboards
Cel mai bun cântec
„Mighty River", Mudbound
„Mystery of Love", Call Me By Your Name
„Remember Me", Coco
„Stand Up For Something", Marshall
„This Is Me", The Greatest Showman
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale
Blade Runner
Gardians of the galaxy
Kong: Skull island
Star wars War for the planet of the apes
Cel mai bun montaj video
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The shape
Three Billboards
Machiaj şi coafură
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul Wonder