OSCAR 2018 | "The Shape of Water", marele câştigător. Lista câştigătorilor

de Ziua de Cluj, 05 martie 2018, 08:43

Cea de-a 90-a ediţie a galei premiilor Oscar - cele mai importante trofee ale industriei cinematografice americane - a avut loc duminică noapte, la Dolby Theatre (Hollywood & Highland Center) din Los Angeles.

Filmul "Forma apei/ The Shape of Water", scris şi regizat de Guillermo del Toro şi având în distribuţie actori celebri precum Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Michael Shannon, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, era lider în topul nominalizărilor la Oscar, cu 13 selecţii.

"The Shape of Water" este marele câştigător al galei Oscar 2018, cu patru trofee, celelalte trei premii Oscar fiind acordate pentru cel mai bun regizor, cea mai bună coloană sonoră (Alexandre Desplat) şi cea mai bună regie artistică (Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau şi Jeffrey A. Melvin).Cel mai bun film: "The Shape of Water", de Guillermo del Toro

Cel mai bun regizor: Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"



Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Cel mai bun film străin: "Una Mujer Fantástica/ A Fantastic Woman", de Sebastián Lelio (Chile)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "Coco", de Lee Unkrich şi Darla K. Anderson

Cea mai bună regie artistică: "The Shape of Water" - Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau şi Jeffrey A. Melvin

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "Call Me by Your Name"

Cel mai bun scenariu original: "Get Out"

Cea mai bună imagine: "Blade Runner 2049" - Roger A. Deakins

Cel mai bun montaj: "Dunkirk" - Lee Smith

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "The Shape of Water" - Alexandre Desplat

Cel mai bun cântec: "Remember Me", din filmul animat "Coco", muzică şi versuri de Kristen Anderson-Lopez şi Robert Lopez

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Dunkirk" - Richard King şi Alex Gibson

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "Dunkirk" - Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo şi Mark Weingarten

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Blade Runner 2049" - John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert şi Richard R. Hoover

Cele mai bune costume: "Phantom Thread" - Mark Bridges

Cel mai bun machiaj: "Darkest Hour" - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski şi Lucy Sibbick

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Dear Basketball", de Glen Keane şi Kobe Bryant

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: "The Silent Child", de Chris Overton şi Rachel Shenton

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: "Icarus", de Bryan Fogel şi Dan Cogan

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405", de Frank Stiefel