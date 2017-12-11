Life & Style

Globurile de Aur 2018. Lista nominalizărilor

de Ziua de Cluj, 11 decembrie 2017, 17:00

Filmul "Shape of Water", regizat de Guillermo del Toro, domină nominalizările la ediția din 2018 a Globurilor de Aur, cu nu mai puțin de șapte nominalizări, relatează AFP.

La categoria cel mai bun film de dramă au fost nominalizate filmele "Call Me By Your Name", "Dunkirk", "The Post", "Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".

În ceea ce privește categoria cea mai bună comedie sau musical au fost nominalizate peliculele "The Disaster Artist", "Get Out", "The Greatest Showman", "I, Tonya" și "Lady Bird".

Printre primele nominalizări anunțate de actorii Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell și Sharon Stone, în cadrul unei ceremonii desfășurate la Beverly Hills, Robert De Niro a fost nominalizat pentru rol principal masculin într-un film tv sau miniserial pentru apariția sa în pelicula "The Wizard of Lies".

El concurează la această categorie cu Jude Law, pentru rolul din miniserialul "The Young Pope", Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Ewan McGregor ("Fargo") și Geoffrey Rush ("Genius").

La categoria similară feminină, Jessica Biel este nominalizată pentru rolul din "The Sinner", Nicole Kidman și Reese Witherspoon pentru rolurile din "Big Little Lies", în timp ce Jessica Lange și Susan Sarandon sunt nominalizate pentru rolurile din "Feud: Bette and Joan".

La categorie filme de animație concurează "Baby Boss", "The Breadwinner", "Coco", "Ferdinand" și "Loving Vincent".

Globurile de Aur, care vor fi decernate la 7 ianuarie, se află printre cele mai râvnite premii ale cinema-ului american și reprezintă un indiciu privind filmele care au cele mai mari șanse la Oscaruri în luna februarie.

TELEVISION



Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

The Handmaid's Tale

Best actor in a TV Series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best TV series, comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

Will & Grace

SMILF

Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Issa Rae, Insecure

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Best TV movie or limited series

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Fargo

The Sinner

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Alfred Molina, Feud

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

MOVIES



Best motion picture, drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Michelle Williams, All The Money in the World

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Lady Bird

Get Out

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes

Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best animated feature film

Coco

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Best original score, motion picture

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Post

Best director, motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best motion picture, foreign language

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

In the Fade (Germany)

The Square (Sweden)

Loveless (Russia)