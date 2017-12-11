Life & Style
Globurile de Aur 2018. Lista nominalizărilor
de Ziua de Cluj, 11 decembrie 2017, 17:00
Filmul "Shape of Water", regizat de Guillermo del Toro, domină nominalizările la ediția din 2018 a Globurilor de Aur, cu nu mai puțin de șapte nominalizări, relatează AFP.
La categoria cel mai bun film de dramă au fost nominalizate filmele "Call Me By Your Name", "Dunkirk", "The Post", "Shape of Water", "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri".
În ceea ce privește categoria cea mai bună comedie sau musical au fost nominalizate peliculele "The Disaster Artist", "Get Out", "The Greatest Showman", "I, Tonya" și "Lady Bird".
Printre primele nominalizări anunțate de actorii Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell și Sharon Stone, în cadrul unei ceremonii desfășurate la Beverly Hills, Robert De Niro a fost nominalizat pentru rol principal masculin într-un film tv sau miniserial pentru apariția sa în pelicula "The Wizard of Lies".
El concurează la această categorie cu Jude Law, pentru rolul din miniserialul "The Young Pope", Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Ewan McGregor ("Fargo") și Geoffrey Rush ("Genius").
La categoria similară feminină, Jessica Biel este nominalizată pentru rolul din "The Sinner", Nicole Kidman și Reese Witherspoon pentru rolurile din "Big Little Lies", în timp ce Jessica Lange și Susan Sarandon sunt nominalizate pentru rolurile din "Feud: Bette and Joan".
La categorie filme de animație concurează "Baby Boss", "The Breadwinner", "Coco", "Ferdinand" și "Loving Vincent".
Globurile de Aur, care vor fi decernate la 7 ianuarie, se află printre cele mai râvnite premii ale cinema-ului american și reprezintă un indiciu privind filmele care au cele mai mari șanse la Oscaruri în luna februarie.
TELEVISION
Best TV series, drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
The Handmaid's Tale
Best actor in a TV Series, drama
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Best TV series, comedy
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
Will & Grace
SMILF
Best actor in a TV series, comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Best actress in a TV series, comedy
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Issa Rae, Insecure
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Best TV movie or limited series
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Fargo
The Sinner
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Alfred Molina, Feud
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Chrissy Metz, This is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
MOVIES
Best motion picture, drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Tom Hanks, The Post
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game
Michelle Williams, All The Money in the World
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Lady Bird
Get Out
The Disaster Artist
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Emma Stone, The Battle of the Sexes
Judi Dench, Victoria and Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best animated feature film
Coco
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
Best original score, motion picture
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Post
Best director, motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best motion picture, foreign language
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
In the Fade (Germany)
The Square (Sweden)
Loveless (Russia)