OSCAR 2018. Lista filmelor nominalizate
de Ziua de Cluj, 04 martie 2018, 17:00
Cel mai mare show din industria cinematografiei marcheaza anul acesta cea de-a 90-a editie a premiilor Oscar. Gala se va derula in noaptea de duminica spre luni, iar gazda emisiunii va fi, si in acest an, celebrul comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominalizarile la filmele Oscar 2018:
Cel mai bun film: Call me by your name; Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Cel mai bun regizor: Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk, Jordan Peele - Get Out, Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird, Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread, Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Cel mai bun actor in rol principal: Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out; Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel.
Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal: Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie - I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird; Meryl Streep - The Post
Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar: Mary J. Blige - Mudbound; Allison Janney - I, Tonya; Leslie Manville - Phantom Thread; Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar: Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project; Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World; Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun film strain: A Fantastic Woman (Chile); On Body and Soul (Hungary); The Insult (Lebanon); Loveless (Russia); The Square (Sweden).
Cel mai buna melodie: Remember Me (from Coco); Mystery of Love (from Call Me By Your Name); This Is Me (from The Greatest Showman); Mighty River (from Mudbound); Stand Up For Something (from Marshall)
Cel mai bun scurt-metraj documentar: Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Call Me By Your Name; The Disaster Artist; Logan; Molly's Game; Mudbound.
Cel mai original scenariu: The Big Sick; Get Out; Lady Bird; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Cel mai bun documentar, categoria scurt-metraj: Edith & Eddie; Heaven is a Traffic Jam; Heroin(e); Knifeskills; Traffic Stop.
Cel mai bun documentar, categoria lungmetraj: Abacus: Small Enough to Jail; Faces Places; Icarus; Last Men in Aleppo; Strong Island.
Cinematografie: Blade Runner; Darkest Hour; Dunkirk; Mudbound; The Shape of Water.
Cel mai bun scurt-metraj: Dekalb Elementary, The 11 O'Clock My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child, All Of Us.
Cea mai buna animatie, la categoria scurt-metraj: Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes.
Costume: Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria and Abdul, Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour.
Sound Editing: Baby Driver, Blade Runner, Dunkirk, The Shape of Waters, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Mixaj : Blade Runner, Baby Driver Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Coloana Sonora originala: Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars, Phantom Tread, Three Bilboards Ebbing Outside Missouri.
Efecte Vizuale: Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Kong: Skull Island, War for the planet of Apes.
Cel mai bun montaj de film: Dunkirk, I, Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Ebbing Outside Missouri
Machiaj: Darkest Hour, Victoria si Abdul, Wonder
