GRAMMY 2017: Lady Gaga va cânta alături de Metallica. Omagiu pentru George Michael şi Prince

de mediafax, 12 februarie 2017, 13:06

Duminică are loc, în Los Angeles, a 59-a ediţie a Premiilor Grammy. Se anunţă momente muzicale speciale, alături de artişti renumiţi, printre care Lady Gaga şi Metallica. James Corden, starul show-ului american "The Late Late Show", va fi gazda galei de decernare a premiilor.

Trupa Metallica, nominalizată la Premiile Grammy pentru "cea mai bună piesă rock", cu "Hardwired", de pe ultimul lor album, intitulat "Hardwire... To Self Destruct", va oferi un recital în cadrul galei de decernare a Premiilor Grammy, ce se va desfăşura pe 12 februarie, informează contactmusic.com. Lady Gaga va urca pe scenă alături de membrii trupei Metallica.

Săptămâna trecută, Lady Gaga a plonjat de pe acoperişul stadionului NRG din Houston şi s-a "scăldat" în lumina a sute de drone, într-un show aerian spectaculos, susţinut în cadrul Super Bowl.

Duo-ul electronic francez Daft Punk va oferi un recital alături de rapperul The Weeknd, în cadrul galei de decernare a premiilor Grammy, prima apariţie live după trei ani a celor doi DJ, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo şi Thomas Bangalter, potrivit revistei New Musical Express.

Duetul francez Daft Punk va urca pe scenă alături de rapperul The Weeknd, pe al cărui ultim album, intitulat "Starboy" figurează două piese realizate în colaborare cu Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo şi Thomas Bangalter.

Alţi artişti care vor face show pe scena premiilor Grammy sunt Alicia Keys, Beyonce şi Bruno Mars.

2016 a fost un an negru pentru muzica pop: la 21 aprilie a murit Prince, iar la 25 decembrie ne-a părăsit şi britanicul George Michael.

De-a lungul carierelor sale, cei doi au fost recompensaţi cu Premii Grammy: Prince a primit şapte trofee, iar George Michael - două.

Totodată, la Grammy 2017 va fi marcată şi aniversarea a 40 de ani de la lansarea albumului disco al formaţiei Bee Gees - „Saturday Night Fever".

Nominalizări

Albumul Anului

25 - Adele

Lemonade - Beyonce

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Views - Drake

A Sailor‘s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson

Înregistrarea Anului

Hello - Adele

Formation - Beyonce

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna & Drake

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Cântecul Anului

Formation - Beyonce

Hello - Adele

I Took a Pill in Ibiza - Mike Posner

Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Cel mai bun Artist Debutant

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Cel mai bun Videoclip

Formation - Beyonce

River - Leon Bridges

Up & Up - Coldplay

Gosh - Jamies XX

Upside Down & Inside Out - OK Go

Cel mai bun Album Pop

25 - Adele

Purpose - Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande

Confident - Demi Lovato

This Is Acting - Sia

Cel mai bun Album Urban-Contemporan

Lemonade - Beyoncé

Ology - Gallant

We Are King - King

Malibu - Anderson .Paak

Anti - Rihanna

Cel mai bun Album Dance/ Electronic

Skin - Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch - Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future - Underworld

Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega

Cel mai bun Album Rock

California - Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage the Elephant

Magma" - Gojira

"Death of a Bachelor - Panic! at the Disco

Weezer - Weezer

Cel mai bun Album de muzică alternativă

22, a Million - Bon Iver

Blackstar - David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead

Cel mai bun Album Rap

Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper

And the Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul

Major Key - DJ Khaled

Views - Drake

Blank Face LP - Schoolboy Q

The Life of Pablo - Kanye West

Cel mai bun Album New Age

Orogen - John Burke

Dark Sky Island - Enya

Inner Passion - Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Rosetta - Vangelis

White Sun II - White Sun

Cel mai bun Album R&B

In My Mind - BJ the Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live - Lalah Hathaway

Velvet Portraits - Terrace Martin

Healing Season" - Mint Condition

Smoove Jones - Mya

Cel mai bun Album Jazz

Sound of Red - René Marie

Upward Spiral - Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me to the Alley - Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind - Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations - The Tierney Sutton Band

Cel mai bun Album Pop-Latino

"Un Besito Mas - Jesse & Joy

Ilusión - Gaby Moreno

Similares - Laura Pausini

Seguir Latiendo - Sanalejo

Buena Vida - Diego Torres

Cea mai bună Piesă Rock

Blackstar - David Bowie

Burn the Witch - Radiohead

Hardwired - Metallica

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect

Cea mai bună interpretare rock

Joe (Live From Austin City Limits) - Alabama Shakes

Don't Hurt Yourself - Beyoncé featuring Jack White

Blackstar - David Bowie

The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) - Disturbed

Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

Cea mai bună interpretare Metal

Shock Me - Baroness

Silvera - Gojira

Rotting In Vain - Korn

Dystopia - Megadeth

The Price Is Wrong - Periphery

Cea mai bună interpretare Rap

"No Problem" - Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" - Desiigner

"Pop Style" - Drake Featuring the Throne

"All the Way Up" - Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" - Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Cea mai bună melodie rap

All the Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

Famous - Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Hotline Bling - Drake

No Problem - Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream

Cea mai bună interpretare Rap

Freedom - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar

Hotline Bling - Drake

Broccoli - D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

Ultralight Beam - Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream

Famous - Kanye West featuring Rihanna

Cea mai bună interpretare a unui grup sau duo

Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

7 Years - Lukas Graham

Work - Rihanna featuring Drake

Cheap Thrills - Sia Featuring Sean Paul

Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Culcha Vulcha - Snarky Puppy

Cea mai bună interpretare R&B

Turnin' Me Up - BJ the Chicago Kid

Permission - Ro James

I Do - Musiq Soulchild

Needed Me - Rihanna

Cranes In the Sky - Solange

Cel mai bun cântec R&B

Come See Me - PartyNextDoor featuring Drake

Exchange - Bryson Tiller

Kiss It Better - Rihanna

Lake by the Ocean - Maxwell

Luv - Tory Lanez

Cea mai bună interpretare solo country

"Love Can Go to Hell" - Brandy Clark

"Vice" - Miranda Lambert

"My Church" - Maren Morris

"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban

Cel mai bun cântec scris pentru efecte/ media vizuale

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (soundtrack Trolls)

"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots (soundtrack Suicide Squad)

"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (soundtrack Alice Through the Looking Glass)

"Purple Lamborghini" - Skrillex & Rick Ross (soundtrack Suicide Squad)

"Try Everything" - Shakira (soundtrack Zootopia)

"The Veil" - Peter Gabriel (spundtrack Snowden)

Producătorul Anului, non-clasic

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed