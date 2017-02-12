Utile
GRAMMY 2017: Lady Gaga va cânta alături de Metallica. Omagiu pentru George Michael şi Prince
de mediafax, 12 februarie 2017, 13:06
Duminică are loc, în Los Angeles, a 59-a ediţie a Premiilor Grammy. Se anunţă momente muzicale speciale, alături de artişti renumiţi, printre care Lady Gaga şi Metallica. James Corden, starul show-ului american "The Late Late Show", va fi gazda galei de decernare a premiilor.
Trupa Metallica, nominalizată la Premiile Grammy pentru "cea mai bună piesă rock", cu "Hardwired", de pe ultimul lor album, intitulat "Hardwire... To Self Destruct", va oferi un recital în cadrul galei de decernare a Premiilor Grammy, ce se va desfăşura pe 12 februarie, informează contactmusic.com. Lady Gaga va urca pe scenă alături de membrii trupei Metallica.
Săptămâna trecută, Lady Gaga a plonjat de pe acoperişul stadionului NRG din Houston şi s-a "scăldat" în lumina a sute de drone, într-un show aerian spectaculos, susţinut în cadrul Super Bowl.
Duo-ul electronic francez Daft Punk va oferi un recital alături de rapperul The Weeknd, în cadrul galei de decernare a premiilor Grammy, prima apariţie live după trei ani a celor doi DJ, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo şi Thomas Bangalter, potrivit revistei New Musical Express.
Duetul francez Daft Punk va urca pe scenă alături de rapperul The Weeknd, pe al cărui ultim album, intitulat "Starboy" figurează două piese realizate în colaborare cu Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo şi Thomas Bangalter.
Alţi artişti care vor face show pe scena premiilor Grammy sunt Alicia Keys, Beyonce şi Bruno Mars.
2016 a fost un an negru pentru muzica pop: la 21 aprilie a murit Prince, iar la 25 decembrie ne-a părăsit şi britanicul George Michael.
De-a lungul carierelor sale, cei doi au fost recompensaţi cu Premii Grammy: Prince a primit şapte trofee, iar George Michael - două.
Totodată, la Grammy 2017 va fi marcată şi aniversarea a 40 de ani de la lansarea albumului disco al formaţiei Bee Gees - „Saturday Night Fever".
Nominalizări
Albumul Anului
25 - Adele
Lemonade - Beyonce
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Views - Drake
A Sailor‘s Guide to Earth - Sturgill Simpson
Înregistrarea Anului
Hello - Adele
Formation - Beyonce
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna & Drake
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Cântecul Anului
Formation - Beyonce
Hello - Adele
I Took a Pill in Ibiza - Mike Posner
Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Cel mai bun Artist Debutant
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Cel mai bun Videoclip
Formation - Beyonce
River - Leon Bridges
Up & Up - Coldplay
Gosh - Jamies XX
Upside Down & Inside Out - OK Go
Cel mai bun Album Pop
25 - Adele
Purpose - Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman - Ariana Grande
Confident - Demi Lovato
This Is Acting - Sia
Cel mai bun Album Urban-Contemporan
Lemonade - Beyoncé
Ology - Gallant
We Are King - King
Malibu - Anderson .Paak
Anti - Rihanna
Cel mai bun Album Dance/ Electronic
Skin - Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine - Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch - Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future - Underworld
Louie Vega Starring...XXVIII - Louie Vega
Cel mai bun Album Rock
California - Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty - Cage the Elephant
Magma" - Gojira
"Death of a Bachelor - Panic! at the Disco
Weezer - Weezer
Cel mai bun Album de muzică alternativă
22, a Million - Bon Iver
Blackstar - David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project - PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression - Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool - Radiohead
Cel mai bun Album Rap
Coloring Book - Chance the Rapper
And the Anonymous Nobody - De La Soul
Major Key - DJ Khaled
Views - Drake
Blank Face LP - Schoolboy Q
The Life of Pablo - Kanye West
Cel mai bun Album New Age
Orogen - John Burke
Dark Sky Island - Enya
Inner Passion - Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Rosetta - Vangelis
White Sun II - White Sun
Cel mai bun Album R&B
In My Mind - BJ the Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live - Lalah Hathaway
Velvet Portraits - Terrace Martin
Healing Season" - Mint Condition
Smoove Jones - Mya
Cel mai bun Album Jazz
Sound of Red - René Marie
Upward Spiral - Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me to the Alley - Gregory Porter
Harlem On My Mind - Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations - The Tierney Sutton Band
Cel mai bun Album Pop-Latino
"Un Besito Mas - Jesse & Joy
Ilusión - Gaby Moreno
Similares - Laura Pausini
Seguir Latiendo - Sanalejo
Buena Vida - Diego Torres
Cea mai bună Piesă Rock
Blackstar - David Bowie
Burn the Witch - Radiohead
Hardwired - Metallica
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human - Highly Suspect
Cea mai bună interpretare rock
Joe (Live From Austin City Limits) - Alabama Shakes
Don't Hurt Yourself - Beyoncé featuring Jack White
Blackstar - David Bowie
The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan) - Disturbed
Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
Cea mai bună interpretare Metal
Shock Me - Baroness
Silvera - Gojira
Rotting In Vain - Korn
Dystopia - Megadeth
The Price Is Wrong - Periphery
Cea mai bună interpretare Rap
"No Problem" - Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" - Desiigner
"Pop Style" - Drake Featuring the Throne
"All the Way Up" - Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" - Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West
Cea mai bună melodie rap
All the Way Up - Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
Famous - Kanye West featuring Rihanna
Hotline Bling - Drake
No Problem - Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Ultralight Beam - Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream
Cea mai bună interpretare Rap
Freedom - Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
Hotline Bling - Drake
Broccoli - D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
Ultralight Beam - Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream
Famous - Kanye West featuring Rihanna
Cea mai bună interpretare a unui grup sau duo
Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
7 Years - Lukas Graham
Work - Rihanna featuring Drake
Cheap Thrills - Sia Featuring Sean Paul
Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots
Culcha Vulcha - Snarky Puppy
Cea mai bună interpretare R&B
Turnin' Me Up - BJ the Chicago Kid
Permission - Ro James
I Do - Musiq Soulchild
Needed Me - Rihanna
Cranes In the Sky - Solange
Cel mai bun cântec R&B
Come See Me - PartyNextDoor featuring Drake
Exchange - Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better - Rihanna
Lake by the Ocean - Maxwell
Luv - Tory Lanez
Cea mai bună interpretare solo country
"Love Can Go to Hell" - Brandy Clark
"Vice" - Miranda Lambert
"My Church" - Maren Morris
"Church Bells" - Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color" - Keith Urban
Cel mai bun cântec scris pentru efecte/ media vizuale
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" - Justin Timberlake (soundtrack Trolls)
"Heathens" - Twenty One Pilots (soundtrack Suicide Squad)
"Just Like Fire" - P!nk (soundtrack Alice Through the Looking Glass)
"Purple Lamborghini" - Skrillex & Rick Ross (soundtrack Suicide Squad)
"Try Everything" - Shakira (soundtrack Zootopia)
"The Veil" - Peter Gabriel (spundtrack Snowden)
Producătorul Anului, non-clasic
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed